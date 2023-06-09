Meta's Twitter alternative might come to life soon with Oprah onboard

Moneycontrol broke the story first in March this year, stating that Meta was working on an internal project dubbed “P92” which would be a decentralised alternative to Twitter.

Meta reportedly showed off its upcoming Twitter competitor to its employees in a companywide meeting.

According to The Verge, which watched the meeting, the new standalone app, which Meta chief product officer Chris Cox called “ our response to Twitter ”, will use Instagram’s account system to automatically populate a user’s information and integrate with ActivityPub, the decentralised social media protocol. The app will also allow users to “take their accounts and followers with them to other apps that support ActivityPub, including Mastodon”.

“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Cox was quoted as saying by The Verge, very subtly throwing shade at Twitter in Elon Musk’s era.

The Verge also added that celebrities like DJ Slime have already committed to Meta to join the platform, while Oprah Winfrey and the Dalai Lama are in talks about the same with the company.

As per Cox, the coding on the app began in January, and would try making it available to the public “as soon as we can”.

“Sources said the plan is to build the terms of service in such a way that Instagram users who do not sign up for P92 will be presented to users who do choose to sign up for P92 to power friend recommendations,” Moneycontrol said.

The report also added that the agenda here is “to use Instagram data of all Instagram users regardless of their participation in P92 as freely as possible for purposes of analytics, product improvement, and ranking on P92”.

Instagram, which is owned by Meta, also debuted a feature in December 2022 called Notes, which enables users to submit brief posts of up to 60 characters using only text and emojis. According to The New York Times, the firm has thought about making this a rival to Twitter.