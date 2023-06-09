CNBC TV18
Meta's Twitter alternative might come to life soon with Oprah onboard

By Pihu Yadav  Jun 9, 2023 1:31:47 PM IST (Published)

Moneycontrol broke the story first in March this year, stating that Meta was working on an internal project dubbed “P92” which would be a decentralised alternative to Twitter.

Meta reportedly showed off its upcoming Twitter competitor to its employees in a companywide meeting.

According to The Verge, which watched the meeting, the new standalone app, which Meta chief product officer Chris Cox called “our response to Twitter”, will use Instagram’s account system to automatically populate a user’s information and integrate with ActivityPub, the decentralised social media protocol. The app will also allow users to “take their accounts and followers with them to other apps that support ActivityPub, including Mastodon”.
“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Cox was quoted as saying by The Verge, very subtly throwing shade at Twitter in Elon Musk’s era.
