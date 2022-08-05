    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Meta to roll out NFT support on Instagram to 100 countries

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company is beginning the international expansion of NFTs support on its photo and video-sharing platform Instagram.

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is beginning the international expansion for NFT support on Instagram. The expansion follows the social network's initial NFT test launch in May.
    With this expansion, users and businesses in more than 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas will now be able to share their NFTs on Instagram. Initially, the Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, announced that the NFTs were only tested with “select creators in the United States”.
    Instagram's NFT functionality allows users to connect a digital wallet, share NFTs and automatically tag a creator and collector for attribution.
    In June, Meta said in a statement that they are testing the ability for select creators and collectors on Instagram to showcase NFTs from compatible third-party wallets such as Rainbow, MetaMask and Trust Wallet.
    The company also announced that Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet are now accepted as third-party wallets compatible for use. At launch, the supported blockchains for sharing NFTs were Ethereum and Polygon, and now the support has been extended to Flow as well.
    Users will be able to share NFTs on their Instagram Feed, Stories or direct messages. Once they post a digital collectible, it will have a shimmer effect and can display public information, such as a description of the NFT.
    Earlier in the year, Zuckerberg also mentioned that Meta would be working on augmented reality NFTs or 3D NFTs which users would be able to bring to life on Instagram Stories using Spark AR, Meta’s AR platform.

