Meta’s ‘Threads’ app is here, analyst calls Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram app 'Twitter-Killer'

Mark Zuckerberg owned Meta launched the much anticipated Twitter rival platform Threads on July 6. "Let's do this. Welcome to Threads," Zuckerberg posted on the app, along with a fire emoji.

Threads has been launched as a standalone app that supports posting 500-character text updates, photos, and videos. However, users can also log in to the app using their Instagram credentials and follow the same accounts. This shall make it an easy addition to existing habits for Instagram's more than two billion monthly active users.

"We're here to foster a positive and creative space for you to express your ideas. This time, it's all about conversation," said a post by the official Threads account.

The new platform can be accessed from its desktop site at Threads.net or by downloading the app for iOS and Android. (If you’re not seeing it on iOS or get an error, try force quitting the App Store and going back in.)

On the iOs app, the platform has been described as, “Say more with Threads — Instagram’s text-based conversation app. Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at investment platform firm AJ Bell told news agency Reuters that investors can't help but be a little excited about the prospect that Meta really has a 'Twitter-Killer'.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant who has worked with Meta, Google and Pinterest, quoted by Reuters said Meta is likely to focus first on growing users before incorporating advertising on Threads, big brands "will happily (invest) a good amount of ad spend on the platform" to seek refuge in its relative brand safety and capitalize on early buzz.

The new app comes at a time when months of Elon Musk's chaotic decision-making since his takeover in October last year has roiled Twitter. The billionaire bought Twitter for $44 billion last year, but its value has since plummeted as it faced an exodus of advertisers amid deep staffing cuts and content moderation controversies.