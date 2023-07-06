Meta’s ‘Threads’ app is here, analyst calls Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram app 'Twitter-Killer'

Instagram's Threads has been launched as a standalone app that supports posting 500-character text updates, photos, and videos.

Mark Zuckerberg owned Meta launched the much anticipated Twitter rival platform Threads on July 6. "Let's do this. Welcome to Threads," Zuckerberg posted on the app, along with a fire emoji.

Threads has been launched as a standalone app that supports posting 500-character text updates, photos, and videos. However, users can also log in to the app using their Instagram credentials and follow the same accounts. This shall make it an easy addition to existing habits for Instagram's more than two billion monthly active users.

"We're here to foster a positive and creative space for you to express your ideas. This time, it's all about conversation," said a post by the official Threads account.