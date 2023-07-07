'We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones' — Jack Dorsey takes a swipe at Threads

Ironically, Dorsey himself played a role in creating two of these clones, Bluesky and Nostr, defending them as blueprints for Twitter's expansion. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's lawyer threatened Meta with a lawsuit.

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey on July 6, took a jab at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's newly-launched Threads, which aims to rival Twitter's platform. Dorsey expressed disappointment, claiming that instead of the futuristic flying cars he hoped for, the industry got bombarded with seven Twitter clones.

However, Dorsey defended his creations, Bluesky and Nostr, asserting that they are protocols designed to enhance Twitter rather than compete with it. According to him, these innovations would alleviate constraints and burdens, serving as a solid foundation upon which Twitter can build and flourish.

BlueSky, introduced in 2021, is not a mere copycat but a protocol that Twitter can build upon, he informed. Acting as a foundation for a futuristic Twitter experience, BlueSky has already attracted substantial attention with around 50,000 users and over 375,000 downloads during its invite-only beta phase.

The other clone, Nostr, is a decentralised platform set to launch later this month, emphasising secure and cryptic signed message exchanges, without hoarding user data or identities. Nostr also supports Bitcoin transactions, adding to its appeal.

Dorsey's criticism of Meta intensified when he shared a screenshot exposing the extensive data collection practices employed by Threads. The image displayed a section revealing that Threads would collect users' financial information, contact details, user-generated content, browsing history, and various other types of data.

Dorsey's tweet accompanying the screenshot humorously stated, "All your Threads are belong to us," prompting Elon Musk to chime in with a supportive "Yeah."

While Threads gained over 50 million users since its recent launch, it now faces potential legal troubles. Twitter, seeing Threads as an infringement on its intellectual property rights, threatened Meta with a lawsuit.

Elon Musk's lawyer, Alex Spiro, accused Meta of unlawfully misappropriating Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property, alleging that Meta had hired former Twitter employees who had access to highly confidential information.

Spiro's letter to Zuckerberg was first revealed by the news outlet Semafor, sparking a legal battle.

Meta promptly responded, denying the allegations made by Twitter. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone emphasised that none of the engineering team at Threads consists of former Twitter employees, stating categorically that "no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that's just not a thing."