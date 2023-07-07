'We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones' — Jack Dorsey takes a swipe at Threads

Ironically, Dorsey himself played a role in creating two of these clones, Bluesky and Nostr, defending them as blueprints for Twitter's expansion. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's lawyer threatened Meta with a lawsuit.

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey on July 6, took a jab at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's newly-launched Threads, which aims to rival Twitter's platform. Dorsey expressed disappointment, claiming that instead of the futuristic flying cars he hoped for, the industry got bombarded with seven Twitter clones.

“We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” https://t.co/MavyysZCcP — jack (@jack) July 6, 2023

