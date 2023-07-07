CNBC TV18
'We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones' — Jack Dorsey takes a swipe at Threads

By Anand Singha  Jul 7, 2023 6:10:44 PM IST (Published)

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey on July 6, took a jab at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's newly-launched Threads, which aims to rival Twitter's platform. Dorsey expressed disappointment, claiming that instead of the futuristic flying cars he hoped for, the industry got bombarded with seven Twitter clones.
Ironically, Dorsey himself played a role in creating two of these clones, defending them as blueprints for Twitter's expansion.
However, Dorsey defended his creations, Bluesky and Nostr, asserting that they are protocols designed to enhance Twitter rather than compete with it. According to him, these innovations would alleviate constraints and burdens, serving as a solid foundation upon which Twitter can build and flourish.
