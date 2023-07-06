Jalebi or Tamil? Meta's Threads app is here and Twitter has thoughts on its logo

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claims that Threads has crossed the 10-million users mark in just seven hours of its launch.

Meta’s Twitter alternative Threads, launched earlier today (July 6), has garnered millions of users in a matter of few hours. Needless to say, the internet (read Twitteratti) had opinions about the new app, especially about its logo.

Most seem to think that the Threads logo — which, to me, looks like a rendition of the asperand symbol (@) — is similar to the Malayam alphabet ‘thra’ or even the Tamil alphabet ‘ku’.

One user also seems to think that the logo looks like Spanish football club Granada Club de Fútbol’s old logo “went floppy."

Another user suggests that the Threads logo is the new Clippy from Microsoft Word, but mangled. Meanwhile, another compared it to the Vines logo.

Some even compared the logo to actual threads. Could this be Meta ’s inspiration?

Food company Huel went one step ahead and suggested it looked like Homer Simpson’s ear with a slightly edited image of his.

And saving the best for the last…

Like Rihanna once said, "People gon' talk whether you doing bad or good," and the Threads app definitely has people talking — on the platform and outside of it.

"Our vision with Threads is to take what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas," Meta said in the launch announcement.

The app allows 500-character long posts and lets users include links, photos, and videos up to five minutes in length. Users can even share a Threads post to their Instagram story, or share their post as a link on any other platform they choose.