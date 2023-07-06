Jalebi or Tamil? Meta's Threads app is here and Twitter has thoughts on its logo

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claims that Threads has crossed the 10-million users mark in just seven hours of its launch.

Meta’s Twitter alternative Threads, launched earlier today (July 6), has garnered millions of users in a matter of few hours. Needless to say, the internet (read Twitteratti) had opinions about the new app, especially about its logo.

Most seem to think that the Threads logo — which, to me, looks like a rendition of the asperand symbol (@) — is similar to the Malayam alphabet ‘thra’ or even the Tamil alphabet ‘ku’.

Is it me or does anyone feel that the logo of the upcoming Threads app appears like the 90-degree clock-wise rotation of the Malayalam letter ത്ര (pronounced as 'thra') rhyming with 'thr' in Threads. #Threads #ThreadsApp #Meta pic.twitter.com/PbfbQZu73l — Shosanna (@the_shosanna) July 4, 2023