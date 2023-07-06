CNBC TV18
Jalebi or Tamil? Meta's Threads app is here and Twitter has thoughts on its logo

By Pihu Yadav  Jul 6, 2023 7:06:40 PM IST (Published)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claims that Threads has crossed the 10-million users mark in just seven hours of its launch.

Meta’s Twitter alternative Threads, launched earlier today (July 6), has garnered millions of users in a matter of few hours. Needless to say, the internet (read Twitteratti) had opinions about the new app, especially about its logo.

Most seem to think that the Threads logo — which, to me, looks like a rendition of the asperand symbol (@) — is similar to the Malayam alphabet ‘thra’ or even the Tamil alphabet ‘ku’.
