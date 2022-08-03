Meta sued in the US for using tracking tool to access patients' data for ads

Facebook’s parent company Meta has been sued for violating patient privacy with a data tracking tool in the US. Two proposed class-action lawsuits, filed in the state of California, alleged that Meta and major US hospitals used a tracking tool called Meta Pixel that sends health information to Facebook, reports The Verge.

In June, an investigation by The Markup found that 33 of the top 100 hospitals in the US were using Meta Pixel on their websites to send sensitive medical information to Facebook about patient health conditions, doctor appointments, and medication allergies. Seven hospitals had installed the tool on password-protected patient portals.

The hospitals using the tool may be violating the medical privacy law under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Under the medical privacy law, hospitals and healthcare organisations need patient consent to share personally identifiable health information with outside groups. According to The Verge, Meta says that it requires groups using the Meta Pixel to have the right to share data before sending that data to Facebook and that it filters out sensitive health data.

The lawsuits allege that Meta is not enforcing those policies knowingly and that it put the Pixel on healthcare organisations’ websites despite knowing it would collect personal health information.

The Meta tool can be installed on websites to provide analytics on Facebook and Instagram ads.

“It also collects information about how people click around and input information into those websites,” said the report.

The lawsuits will now have to be certified as class actions by a judge before they can move forward.

Patients alleged in the lawsuits that their medical information was sent to Facebook by the Meta Pixel tool, and was later used to “serve advertisements targeted to her heart and knee conditions”.