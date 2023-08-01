Meta shares gained for the ninth straight month in July, its longest stretch since listing

Meta shares have gained over 2.5 times in 2023 so far, registering gains in all seven months of the year. The company reported better-than-expected results for the June quarter last week and also issued optimistic guidance for the July-Septeber quarter.

Shares of Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook gained 11 percent in the month of July, jumping to their highest level since early 2022. The gains in July were for the ninth month in a row.

This is the longest monthly winning streak for the stock since Facebook's IPO in 2012. After losing nearly two-thirds of its value in 2022, Meta's shares are now 17 percent adrift of its all-time high in September 2021.

Meta shares have gained over 2.5 times in 2023 so far, registering gains in all seven months of the year. The company reported better-than-expected results for the June quarter last week and also issued optimistic guidance for the July-Septeber quarter.

Around the same time last year, Meta's shares were in the middle of a nosedive as Wall Street turned cautious over threats to the business becoming increasingly existential.

Leading the rebound has been a series of cost-cutting measures, which has led to over 21,000 job cuts across various divisions starting late-2022 and spilling over to early-2023. A recovery in Facebook's digital ad business and a reversal of three straight quarterly sales drops added to the sentiment.

The recent debut and adoption of Twitter-like app called "Threads" has also given Wall Street hope that Meta can turn it into a major hit. Although Mark Zuckerberg on Meta's earnings call last week said that he is optimistic on Thread's prospects, the company is nowhere close to monetising the app.

Even as the stock soars, there are concerns nonetheless. The Realty Labs unit, home to its metaverse investments, lost $13.72 billion last year and another $3.7 billion in the March quarter, while sales remain tepid. Apple has increased competition in the VR headset market, while Amazon's ad business continues to ramp up as well.

After becoming the worst performer on the S&P 500 index last year, shares of Meta are the second-best perfomers in 2023, only behind NVIDIA.