English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsMeta rolls out AI language model LLaMA

Meta rolls out AI language model LLaMA

Meta rolls out AI language model LLaMA
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Feb 24, 2023 10:40:41 PM IST (Published)

The CEO of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, made the revelation in a Facebook post on Friday.

Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of Facebook, has announced the release of a new language model based on artificial intelligence (AI). The CEO of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, made the revelation in a Facebook post on Friday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Finance Ministry report: Possibility of a weaker monsoon, rate hike full impact unlikely before 2024

Finance Ministry report: Possibility of a weaker monsoon, rate hike full impact unlikely before 2024

Feb 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Sky is the limit for India, but not enough has been done, says DLF’s KP Singh

Sky is the limit for India, but not enough has been done, says DLF’s KP Singh

Feb 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

World View: One year on, scars of Russia-Ukraine war appear in Indo-Pacific

World View: One year on, scars of Russia-Ukraine war appear in Indo-Pacific

Feb 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

World View: An year of Russia–Ukraine war — what's the way out

World View: An year of Russia–Ukraine war — what's the way out

Feb 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


The new language model, called LLaMA, is designed to generate text and conversations, summarize written material, and perform complex tasks such as solving math theorems or predicting protein structures. The AI model is intended to help researchers advance their work, according to Zuckerberg.
In his post, Zuckerberg stated, "Today we're releasing a new state-of-the-art AI large language model called LLaMA designed to help researchers advance their work. LLMs have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material, and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures."
The new LLaMA language model will be available to the AI research community. 
Also read: Meta's Messenger might get BeReal-like 'roll call' feature for group chats
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Mark ZuckerbergMeta

Next Article

Australia tells Twitter, Google to give information on handling online child abuse

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X