Meta rolls out AI language model LLaMA

The CEO of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, made the revelation in a Facebook post on Friday.

Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of Facebook, has announced the release of a new language model based on artificial intelligence (AI). The CEO of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, made the revelation in a Facebook post on Friday.

The new language model, called LLaMA, is designed to generate text and conversations, summarize written material, and perform complex tasks such as solving math theorems or predicting protein structures. The AI model is intended to help researchers advance their work, according to Zuckerberg.

In his post, Zuckerberg stated, "Today we're releasing a new state-of-the-art AI large language model called LLaMA designed to help researchers advance their work. LLMs have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material, and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures."