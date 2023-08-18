Following the trend of developers harnessing OpenAI's ChatGPT for basic coding, Meta is set to introduce its own software designed to autonomously generate programming code, setting the stage for a direct showdown with established proprietary offerings from industry giants like OpenAI and Google.

Dubbed "Code Llama," Meta's code-generating artificial intelligence (AI) model is anticipated to make its entrance onto the stage as an open-source solution, with insiders suggesting an imminent launch as early as the forthcoming week, according to a report by The Information. This strategic move will pit Code Llama in direct competition with OpenAI's formidable Codex model.

Revolutionising AI development

Code Llama builds upon Meta's pre-existing Llama 2 software, a substantial language model renowned for its ability to comprehend and produce conversational text. Operating within an open-source framework, Llama 2 has already disrupted the conventional AI landscape by empowering businesses to craft their own AI applications without being tethered to paid solutions offered by industry titans like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft.

Meta's innovative leap forward, Code Llama, promises to further revolutionise AI development. It aims to streamline the creation of AI assistants capable of providing real-time automated code suggestions to developers as they type, thereby significantly enhancing coding efficiency.

This advancement holds the potential to steer clientele away from paid coding assistants, even including the likes of Microsoft's GitHub Copilot, which relies on Codex for its functionality.

Meta's AI journey

Beyond its expansive social networking reach, Meta has been actively immersed in pioneering AI research and development endeavors. As recently as February 2023, the company unveiled "Llama," an AI model showcasing performance levels comparable to OpenAI's acclaimed GPT-3. This strategic push underscores Meta's commitment to redefining technological boundaries and driving innovation across various domains.

Notably, Llama was released as an open-source project, giving rise to other open-source language models like 'Alpaca' and 'Vicuna'. These models are built upon Llama and come with their own enhancements.

Expanding on this trajectory, Meta unveiled an upgraded version called 'Llama 2' in July 2023. Unlike its predecessor, Llama 2 comes with a commercial license, making it suitable for various business applications.

Balancing innovation and expenses

Interestingly investing in AI is one of the prominent matters for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He said in June, “We continue to see strong engagement across our apps and we have the most exciting roadmap I’ve seen in a while with Llama 2, Threads, Reels, new AI products in the pipeline, and the launch of Quest 3 this fall.”