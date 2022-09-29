    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    technology News

    Meta permanently bans Pornhub from Instagram
    By Sangam Singh

    Meta has permanently removed Pornhub’s Instagram account after a weeks-long suspension. Explaining its stance, Instagram told TechCrunch that Pornhub had repeatedly violated community guidelines in the past decade, which resulted in this action.
    Instagram also added that the website indulged in solicitation by encouraging users to leave its platform and visit a porn site.
    In response, Pornhub published an open letter on Twitter stating, "We, the undersigned, represent those in the adult industry that have for years been undermined by Instagram’s opaque, discriminatory and hypocritical enforcement of its Terms and Policies."
    Addressed to four Meta executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the letter was endorsed by 60 signatories from the adult entertainment industry.
    "We demand an explanation and guidance as to why our accounts are continuously deleted and why the content we spend money creating to engage with our audience is removed, even when we do not breach any of Instagram’s rules," it added. 
    Earlier this month, the popular porn site’s Instagram account was suspended for its contents. Instagram’s content guidelines prohibit nudity and sexual content.
    Responding to the allegation, an Instagram spokesperson also pointed out that several celebrities outside of the adult space, like Madonna, have also opposed its content moderation decisions.
    Several social media platforms and micro-blogging websites have come under fire for adult content on their platforms.
    Reuters reported on Wednesday that some major advertisers, including Dyson, Mazda and chemicals company Ecolab, had suspended their marketing campaigns from Twitter because their promotions are appearing alongside tweets soliciting child pornography.
    Also Read: Brands blast Twitter for ads next to child pornography accounts
