Meta announces 'Meta Verified' a paid subscription based account verification service, check all details here

Simply put, by paying a monthly charge, any Instagram or Facebook content producer can purchase the blue badge and authenticate their account. Similar to Twitter Blue, the paid subscription service will assist internet giant Meta in generating additional money.

Joining the league of paid verification on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta has announced plans to roll out ‘Meta Verified’ for creators. The feature will be a subscription service that lets creators verify their accounts with a government ID, and get a blue badge.

Meta’s co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said on February 19 that this feature will give creates an extra impersonation protection against account claiming to be them and get direct access to customer support.

In a new announcement post shared on Meta Broadcast channel Zuckernerg gave all pricing, timing and features related to the details of the new feature for Meta products – Instagram and Facebook.

For creators, Meta Verified starts at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on iOS. The new service will debut this week in Australia and New Zealand before being made available in additional nations.

The availability of the "Meta Verified" subscription service for Android users is not yet known. Android users would need to wait a little bit longer to use the paid membership service.

Elon Musk led microblogging platform Twitter was the first one to bring paid verification for accounts. Twitter has also launched a new service called

Twitter Verification for big organisations that adds a gold checkmark to their official business accounts. Twitter relaunched its Blue subscription in December last year that cost $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month globally.

Earlier this month Twitter Inc extended its Blue service in India, Brazil and Indonesia. Twitter Blue is now available in 15 countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Japan among others. The micro-blogging site now charges Rs 650 per month with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices. A discounted annual plan of Rs 6,800 per year is also being offered.