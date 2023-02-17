Meta takes on Telegram with launch of Broadcast Channels on Instagram

Meta said that the broadcast channels could be used by creators to casual, quick way to keep their followers up to date, with the help of text, photo, video and voice notes. The company further announced their plans of adding more features in the in the near future.
Tech giant Meta announced the launch of Telegram-like broadcast channels on Instagram which will enable creators to interact directly with their audience.
Meta CEO Mark Zukerberg took to Instagram to announce the launch with his own “Meta Channel”, where he said he will make announcements about the company’s product and technologies before anywhere else.
“Broadcast channels are a public, one-to-many messaging tool for creators to invite all of their followers into and engage with their most interested fans,” the company said.
As per the company, the broadcast channels could be used by creators as a casual, quick way to keep their followers up to date, with the help of text, photo, video and voice notes, which exactly how things operate on Telegram. The company added that only creators can send messages, while followers can react to content and vote in polls.
The company further announced their plans of adding more features in the near future, such as adding another creator to a channel for discussions, something which is prevalent on Instagram Lives.
As per Zukerberg, this feature would be available on Facebook and Facebook messenger in coming months.
As of now, this new feature is being tested with a handful of creators in the United States and a wider roll out is expected soon.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Feb 17, 2023 11:01 AM IST
