Meta launches parental supervision tools on Instagram in India

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Meta had launched Parental Supervision Controls and a Family Center in the US earlier in March this year.

Meta announced the rollout of supervision tools on Instagram in India on Wednesday to help parents get more involved in their teen’s experiences. The company also introduced Family Center, a place for parents and guardians to access supervision tools and resources from leading experts.

"Over the years, we have introduced many age-appropriate features and resources that help in enhancing young people's experience on Instagram." Facebook India (Meta) Instagram Head-Public Policy Natasha Jog said. According to her, with these supervision tools, parents would be able to keep track of the time their wards spend on Instagram and also access the accounts they follow.

Parents and guardians would also be notified when youngsters raise a complaint on Instagram. "With the launch of these supervision tools, we are trying to strike a balance between young people's desire for some autonomy while using Instagram, and also allow supervision in a way that supports conversations," Jog said.

The supervision tools on Instagram are available in India today and will allow parents and guardians to:

Manage how much time their young people spend on Instagram — helps young people manage their time on Instagram by setting screen time limits and scheduling breaks during the day and week

View what accounts their young people follow and the accounts that follow their young people — allows you to stay up to date with who your teen connects with on Instagram

Be notified when their teen reports someone — young people can choose to notify you if they make a report on Instagram, so you can discuss what happened together

Meta has also said that over the next few months, it will roll out additional supervision tools and features in Family Center. Parents and guardians can send invitations to their young people to initiate supervision tools on the platform.

The Family Center — available in English and Hindi — includes resources from India such as:

Parents Guide

“Dealing with Exam Stress” guide

An LGBTQ guide on being safe online

The guide to “Building Health Digital Habits”

Guides for creating safe spaces and managing your mental health

Meta launched Parental Supervision Controls and a Family Center in the US earlier in March this year.