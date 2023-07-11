Instagram's branded content tools to expand to Threads

This move aims to facilitate collaboration between marketers and influencers for paid partnerships, especially as advertising options are not available on the newly launched app.
Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms, is reportedly planning to introduce branded content tools to its platform Threads, American news website Axios reported on Tuesday (July 11). This move aims to facilitate collaboration between marketers and influencers for paid partnerships, especially as advertising options are not available on the newly launched app.
This development follows the recent achievement of Threads, considered the biggest rival to Elon Musk's Twitter, surpassing 100 million users within an unprecedented five-day period. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has previously stated that the company would consider monetising Threads only once it reaches a billion users, emphasising the importance of a clear growth trajectory.
One noteworthy aspect is that Instagram enables users to transfer their accounts, credentials, and followers to Threads, granting the text-based social media platform access to the vast user base of over 2 billion users on the photo-sharing platform.
Consequently, some companies have already begun creating accounts on Threads to publish organic content, despite the absence of advertising opportunities on the platform.
However, the absence of essential features like hashtags and keyword search functions on Threads might restrict its appeal to advertisers, potentially limiting the platform's effectiveness as an advertising medium.
With inputs from Reuters
