Instagram's branded content tools to expand to Threads

Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms, is reportedly planning to introduce branded content tools to its platform Threads, American news website Axios reported on Tuesday (July 11). This move aims to facilitate collaboration between marketers and influencers for paid partnerships, especially as advertising options are not available on the newly launched app.

This development follows the recent achievement of Threads, considered the biggest rival to Elon Musk's Twitter surpassing 100 million users within an unprecedented five-day period. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has previously stated that the company would consider monetising Threads only once it reaches a billion users, emphasising the importance of a clear growth trajectory.

One noteworthy aspect is that Instagram enables users to transfer their accounts, credentials, and followers to Threads, granting the text-based social media platform access to the vast user base of over 2 billion users on the photo-sharing platform.