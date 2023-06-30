Taking over in turbulent times felt like drinking from the firehose: Meta India head Sandhya Devanathan | Exclusive

6 Min Read
In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, the first with a television channel, Sandhya Devanathan, the newly appointed leader of Meta’s India operations, talked about assuming the leadership post amid the turbulent past few months. She outlined key focus areas including enabling small businesses to leverage the digital opportunity, focus on privacy, growth of WhatsApp business messaging platform and the launch of products and features in India for the global market.
To put it mildly, the past few months haven’t been easy for social media companies. Meta, the parent company for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went through several rounds of layoffs globally, which also included sacking of key leadership team members in the India market. During these tough times, Sandhya Devanathan took charge of Meta India.
At a time when social media firms are facing regulatory headwinds owing to issues like privacy and data protection, fact-checking, and macroeconomic headwinds that could impact the digital advertising spends, Devanathan remains excited about the India opportunity.
CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat caught up with her for Storyboard 18 on the heels of Meta’s app WhatsApp launching a slew of privacy features and a new campaign for which the platform has partnered with actor Anushka Sharma to launch a series of mirrored messages appearing in private spaces – women's restrooms – in malls across Delhi. She also spoke about the focus on privacy, opportunities in the India market, AI, Metaverse and more. (edited excerpts)