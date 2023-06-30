Taking over in turbulent times felt like drinking from the firehose: Meta India head Sandhya Devanathan | Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, the first with a television channel, Sandhya Devanathan, the newly appointed leader of Meta’s India operations, talked about assuming the leadership post amid the turbulent past few months. She outlined key focus areas including enabling small businesses to leverage the digital opportunity, focus on privacy, growth of WhatsApp business messaging platform and the launch of products and features in India for the global market.

To put it mildly, the past few months haven’t been easy for social media companies. Meta, the parent company for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went through several rounds of layoffs globally, which also included sacking of key leadership team members in the India market. During these tough times, Sandhya Devanathan took charge of Meta India.

At a time when social media firms are facing regulatory headwinds owing to issues like privacy and data protection, fact-checking, and macroeconomic headwinds that could impact the digital advertising spends, Devanathan remains excited about the India opportunity.