Meta expands Horizon Worlds metaverse to more European countries

On Tuesday, Meta announced to expand its Horizon Worlds — a free virtual reality, online video game — metaverse experience to more countries in Europe: for people aged 18 or older in France and Spain.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that he looks forward to "seeing people explore and build immersive worlds, and to bringing this to more countries soon".

"We want everyone to have control over their experience in Horizon Worlds, so we're always working to add more tools and features that let people customize their own experiences," Meta said in a blog post.

To start, the Conduct in VR Policy and Horizon Worlds Prohibited Content Policy outline what is and is not allowed on the platform.

If someone bothers you, you have several options. From your wrist menu, you can tap the shield icon and pull up Safe Zone, which allows you to take a break from your surroundings and block, mute, or report anyone engaging in unwanted behaviour.

With an aim to make it more user-friendly, tech giant Meta has also introduced a new content rating system for "mature audiences". According to Meta, content that is sexually suggestive; worlds that are dedicated to or have a core focus on the promotion of marijuana, alcohol, tobacco, or age-regulated activities (including gambling); and intense or excessively violent fictional content, including blood and gore, that could shock or disgust users will be allowed in Horizon but must be marked as “Mature”.