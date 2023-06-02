Meta employees told to return to office three days a week from September

Meta employees will be required to be in office at least thrice a week starting September, according to a report. The new rule, however, does not impact Meta employees who are designated as remote workers.

Meta employees will be required to be in office at least thrice a week starting September, according to a report. The social networking giant — that parent of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp — began notifying its employees on June 1 of its new remote-work policy.

The new rule, however, does not impact Meta employees who are designated as remote workers. Such staffers will retain their remote status, according to The Information, which first reported the development citing people familiar with the development.

A Meta spokesperson quoted by CNBC US said, “We’re committed to distributed work, and we’re confident people can make a meaningful impact both from the office and at home.” In the statement, the social media giant added that it is continuously refining its model to foster the collaboration, relationships and culture necessary for employees to do their best work.

CNBC-TV18 reached out to Meta for a comment and is awaiting a response.

Earlier in June 2021, Facebook parent Meta first had extended its remote-work policy to all full-time employees. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had then said the firm learned over the course of the year during the COVID-19 pandemic that “good work can get done anywhere, and I’m even more optimistic that remote work at scale is possible, particularly as remote video presence and virtual reality continue to improve.”

Meta is not the only one to have called employees back to the office. Many firms including Amazon and Google parent Alphabet have been telling staffers to be back at office in a hybrid manner.

Earlier on June 1, Indian software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had clarified that the company has been encouraging employees to work from office for three days a week, but has not "communicated or deployed linkages to career or compensation".

Last month, Meta implemented its final phase of layoffs. This was the one announced in March when the company announced it would cut about 10,000 jobs. This decision came after the company previously let go of over 11,000 employees in November 2022.