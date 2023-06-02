Meta employees told to return to office three days a week from September

Meta employees will be required to be in office at least thrice a week starting September, according to a report. The new rule, however, does not impact Meta employees who are designated as remote workers.

The social networking giant — that parent of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp — began notifying its employees on June 1 of its new remote-work policy.

The new rule, however, does not impact Meta employees who are designated as remote workers. Such staffers will retain their remote status, according to The Information, which first reported the development citing people familiar with the development.

A Meta spokesperson quoted by CNBC US said, “We’re committed to distributed work, and we’re confident people can make a meaningful impact both from the office and at home.” In the statement, the social media giant added that it is continuously refining its model to foster the collaboration, relationships and culture necessary for employees to do their best work.