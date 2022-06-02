Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Meta Platforms Inc, has stepped down from her post in the social media company after 14 years.

Sandberg, 52, has been one of the most powerful executives in global business world, who helped transform Meta, formerly known as Facebook, from a start-up into a multibillion-dollar advertising powerhouse.

She announced her departure through a social media post, in which she talked about how she first met Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at a party. She admitted her job was chaotic as Facebook was still a start-up when she started.

She will remain on the board of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, according to a post on the social network on Wednesday.

Early career

After graduating from Harvard Business School in 1995, Sandberg briefly worked for McKinsey & Company. During the Asian financial crisis, Sandberg was the chief of staff for Larry Summers, who was then serving as the secretary of the Treasury under President Bill Clinton. However, her stint came to an end with the Clinton administration. Sandberg later worked for Google, where she took care of online sales of Google's advertising and publishing products.

Sandberg’s stint at Facebook

The Harvard-educated Sandberg joined Facebook in 2008. She was considered to be second-in-command at the social media giant after Zuckerberg. When she joined Facebook, it was only a few years old but rapidly growing.

Apart from being popular as an influential business leader and deft political negotiator, Sandberg was also known to be an advocate for women in the workplace.

At Facebook, Sandberg is credited to have helped in turning the site with a lot of traction but no structure into an actual business.

Following her announcement of departure from Facebook, Zuckerberg hailed her to be the architect for the company’s advertising business. The social media giant generated revenue of almost $120 billion last year, Bloomberg reported.

"Sheryl architected our ads business, hired great people, forged our management culture, and taught me how to run a company," Zuckerberg said.

Controversies

Sandberg was in charge of Facebook’s policy division during the Cambridge Analytica controversy. A consultancy affiliated to former US President Donald Trump had siphoned data from millions of Facebook users inappropriately.

She was also at the helm of affairs in January 6, 2021, when the US Capitol was stormed. Sandberg downplayed Facebook’s role in the insurrection, saying such events were organised on platforms that did not have Facebook’s abilities to stop hate, or its standards and transparency. However, later evidence showed Facebook had played a much larger role than Sandberg suggested.

Other activities

Outside Silicon Valley, Sandberg rose to fame in 2013 with her first book, “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead”. The book, which inspired women to advance in the workplace, was a bestseller.

She also started an organisation for women that motivated them to form Lean-In groups at their workplace.

She authored another book “Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy,” in 2017.

In 2015, Sandberg was devastated by the sudden death of her husband David Goldberg, who was also a tech executive.

What the future holds?

Sandberg plans to focus on philanthropic activities and her family, including her children. She is set to marry marketing executive Tom Bernthal.