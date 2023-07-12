Is Mark Zuckerberg warming up for that 'cage fight’ with Elon Musk?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was seen having intense training sessions with 2 UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) champions at a gym in Nevada even as post the Threads launch, his rivalry with Twitter boss Elon Musk reaches another level.

Mark Zuckerberg was seen posing with two UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) champions post an intense training session yesterday (July 11) amidst the buzz around a cage match against Elon Musk.

The Meta CEO Zuckerberg has been having intense training sessions in the past few days with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and featherweight champion Alexandar Volkanovski, according to TMZ. The two champions arrived at Zuckerberg’s residence in North Carolina after Saturday (July 8) night’s UFC showcase event in Las Vegas. UFC an American mixed martial arts organisation.

The three have been earnestly training together at a gym in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Adesanya shared a picture with Zuckerberg and Volkanovski with a caption that seemed to tease the cage match, “No fugazi with Mark. This is serious business.” Zuckerberg responded to Adesanya’s post by thanking the two UFC champions for their support and the opportunity to train with them.

Earlier, Zuckerberg agreed to a cage fight with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, responding to Musk’s tweet which mentioned being "up for a cage fight," and shared a screenshot of Musk's tweet along with a caption, "send me location." The conversation panned out when the two tech tycoons had an exchange after Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

However, no one has confirmed if the cage match would actually take place.

Meanwhile, tensions are running high between the two tech CEOs as their short messaging apps compete against each other after the launch of Threads by Zuckerberg. Elon Musk has threatened to take legal action against Meta last week on charges of copying, through poaching Twitter employees.