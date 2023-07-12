Is Mark Zuckerberg warming up for that 'cage fight’ with Elon Musk?

The Meta CEO Zuckerberg has been having intense training sessions in the past few days with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and featherweight champion Alexandar Volkanovski, according to TMZ. The two champions arrived at Zuckerberg’s residence in North Carolina after Saturday (July 8) night’s UFC showcase event in Las Vegas. UFC an American mixed martial arts organisation.

The three have been earnestly training together at a gym in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Adesanya shared a picture with Zuckerberg and Volkanovski with a caption that seemed to tease the cage match, “No fugazi with Mark. This is serious business.” Zuckerberg responded to Adesanya’s post by thanking the two UFC champions for their support and the opportunity to train with them.