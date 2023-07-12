Is Mark Zuckerberg warming up for that 'cage fight’ with Elon Musk?

CNBC TV18
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 8:44:09 PM IST (Published)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was seen having intense training sessions with 2 UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) champions at a gym in Nevada even as post the Threads launch, his rivalry with Twitter boss Elon Musk reaches another level.

Mark Zuckerberg was seen posing with two UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) champions post an intense training session yesterday (July 11) amidst the buzz around a cage match against Elon Musk.

The Meta CEO Zuckerberg has been having intense training sessions in the past few days with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and featherweight champion Alexandar Volkanovski, according to TMZ. The two champions arrived at Zuckerberg’s residence in North Carolina after Saturday (July 8) night’s UFC showcase event in Las Vegas. UFC an American mixed martial arts organisation.


The three have been earnestly training together at a gym in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Adesanya shared a picture with Zuckerberg and Volkanovski with a caption that seemed to tease the cage match, “No fugazi with Mark. This is serious business.” Zuckerberg responded to Adesanya’s post by thanking the two UFC champions for their support and the opportunity to train with them.

