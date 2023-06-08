Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces the roll-out of WhatsApp Channels

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced WhatsApp Channels, a new feature allowing users to receive updates from individuals and organisations directly within the platform. WhatsApp Channels will initially launch in Singapore and Colombia, expanding globally later this year.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced that the popular social messaging platform WhatsApp will get a new feature called WhatsApp Channels. According to a press release, this feature will allow users to receive updates from individuals and organisations directly within the platform. WhatsApp Channels will initially launch in Singapore and Colombia before expanding globally later this year, the press release said.

"We're building Channels to be the most private way to communicate. As a channel admin, your phone number won't be shown to followers, and following a channel won't show that to the admin or others following the channel either. One of WhatsApp’s core principles is to not store your messages. That's why channel updates will only be available for 30 days with no permanent record," Zuckerberg said.

Channels will be accessible through a separate tab called "Updates", providing users with a dedicated space for both Status updates and the channels they choose to follow, enabling a clear separation that ensures that personal conversations with friends and family remain distinct from channel content. Administrators will have the ability to send various types of content to their followers, including text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls, turning Channels into an effective one-way broadcast tool.

To facilitate channel discovery, WhatsApp said it will introduce a searchable directory featuring different categories such as hobbies, sports teams, and updates from local officials. Users can also access channels through invite links shared in chats, emails, or posted online. Privacy is a top priority, said WhatsApp, as both administrators and followers can rest assured that their personal information will remain protected.

Admins will also have the option to block screenshots and forwards to maintain control over the content disseminated through their channels.

WhatsApp said it will also allow admins to decide who can follow their channel and choose whether their channel should be discoverable in the directory. While default channels are not end-to-end encrypted, WhatsApp said limited-audience channels, such as those associated with non-profit or health organisations, could be encrypted through a future update.

To kickstart Channels, WhatsApp will collaborate with prominent global voices and select organisations in Colombia and Singapore, enabling them to gather feedback, learn from the experience, and refine the offering.

WhatsApp also plans to support admins in building businesses around their channels by leveraging expanding payment services. Additionally, admins will have the opportunity to promote specific channels in the directory, increasing awareness and reach.