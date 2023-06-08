CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsMeta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces the roll out of WhatsApp Channels

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces the roll-out of WhatsApp Channels

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces the roll-out of WhatsApp Channels
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vijay Anand  Jun 8, 2023 1:55:56 PM IST (Published)

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced WhatsApp Channels, a new feature allowing users to receive updates from individuals and organisations directly within the platform. WhatsApp Channels will initially launch in Singapore and Colombia, expanding globally later this year.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced that the popular social messaging platform WhatsApp will get a new feature called WhatsApp Channels. According to a press release, this feature will allow users to receive updates from individuals and organisations directly within the platform. WhatsApp Channels will initially launch in Singapore and Colombia before expanding globally later this year, the press release said.

"We're building Channels to be the most private way to communicate. As a channel admin, your phone number won't be shown to followers, and following a channel won't show that to the admin or others following the channel either. One of WhatsApp’s core principles is to not store your messages. That's why channel updates will only be available for 30 days with no permanent record," Zuckerberg said.
Channels will be accessible through a separate tab called "Updates", providing users with a dedicated space for both Status updates and the channels they choose to follow, enabling a clear separation that ensures that personal conversations with friends and family remain distinct from channel content. Administrators will have the ability to send various types of content to their followers, including text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls, turning Channels into an effective one-way broadcast tool.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X