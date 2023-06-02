Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset

Zuckerberg took to Instagram to reveal that the headset will feature color mixed reality, a fusion of augmented and virtual reality, promising users an immersive visual experience.

In a strategic move to stay ahead of its rivals, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled the company's next-generation mixed reality headset, the Quest 3, on Friday, June 2. The announcement comes just days ahead of Apple's expected foray into the same nascent market that Meta has dominated so far.

With a starting price of $499, the Quest 3 boasts a sleek design that is 40 percent thinner than its predecessor.

Zuckerberg took to Instagram to reveal that the headset will feature color mixed reality, a fusion of augmented and virtual reality, promising users an immersive visual experience.

One of the notable improvements is the new Qualcomm chipset, which delivers twice the graphics performance compared to the previous model.

This enhancement is aimed at satisfying the demands of gamers and enabling more advanced applications.

The Quest 3 also appears to have at least three front-facing cameras, suggesting improved pass-through experiences where users can see the real world while wearing the headset. This feature enhances the interaction with virtual content and provides wearers with enhanced depth perception.

Zuckerberg has promised to share more details about the Quest 3 at Meta's annual AR/VR conference on September 27. The conference is expected to provide a deeper dive into the headset's features, specifications, and potential partnerships.