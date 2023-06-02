English
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset

By Anand Singha  Jun 2, 2023 8:02:05 PM IST (Published)

Zuckerberg took to Instagram to reveal that the headset will feature color mixed reality, a fusion of augmented and virtual reality, promising users an immersive visual experience.

In a strategic move to stay ahead of its rivals, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled the company's next-generation mixed reality headset, the Quest 3, on Friday, June 2. The announcement comes just days ahead of Apple's expected foray into the same nascent market that Meta has dominated so far.

With a starting price of $499, the Quest 3 boasts a sleek design that is 40 percent thinner than its predecessor.
Zuckerberg took to Instagram to reveal that the headset will feature color mixed reality, a fusion of augmented and virtual reality, promising users an immersive visual experience.
