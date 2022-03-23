'Message reactions' feature goes live for WhatsApp beta users: Report

Unlike the other two Meta-owned platforms -- Instagram and Facebook -- WhatsApp hasn't rolled out the 'message reactions' feature for its users so far. This is despite rivals like Telegram and Signal offering their customers the 'reactions' feature for a while now.

However, a report by WABetaInfo has claimed that the message reactions feature has gone live for a few of those users who have the updated beta version for Android 2.22.8.3.

The lucky beta users are now getting the option to react to a message with six reactions — like, love, laugh, surprised, sad, and thanks. The report adds that the messenger service has also introduced "settings to manage reaction notifications" on iOS app beta and WhatsApp desktop beta.

The rollout of the 'message reactions' feature for select beta users is being viewed as WhatsApp's test run. The feature may be rolled out for everyone soon. Meanwhile, if you want to try your luck, you can download WhatsApp's beta version 2.22.8.3. Here's how to do it:

Visit the Google Play Store.

Search for WhatsApp.

Tap on the app listing.

Scroll down the page and find "Join the beta" section.

Tap on "Join the beta" and confirm your choice on the pop-up.

The report on 'message reactions' feature comes in the wake of WhatsApp rolling out multi-device support for iOS users. The new feature -- WhatsApp Linked Devices -- allows users to connect up to five devices and use WhatsApp on them simultaneously. The feature will be available to all Android users in April, according to media reports.

