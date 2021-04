Memory Is At The Heart Of Immersive Gaming Experiences

The nationwide lockdown brought 1.3 billion Indians to a grinding halt and pushed the gaming and e-sports industries over the cusp and into the mainstream. According to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) most recent numbers, Q3 of FY20 accounted for the biggest quarter in the last seven years for the Indian PC market. With IDC pegging international PC shipments to grow at 16% YoY, India’s PC sales could see a growth rate quite a bit higher than the global average.

Rahul Sandil, Head Of Global Marketing & Product Marketing (CPG), Micron offers his insights on the evolving technology around gaming experiences, the emerging megatrends and opportunities that the end-to-end gaming ecosystem can unlock. In the context of gaming experiences from a user perspective, how memory is going to drive the future of gaming and how Micron is transforming these experiences of the future.

