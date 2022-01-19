MeitY using AI and ML to speed up citizen services in India: Report

The Centre has started work on a new project which uses next-generation technology to improve the delivery of citizen services in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is utilising advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the speed of citizen services in India, reported Economic Times.

The development comes under the ambit of a new project called Digital Government Mission. The project has several already-running initiatives like the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, BPO Scheme, Digidhan Abhiyaan, National Mission on Education using ICT and others. But under the new phase of projects, other citizen services like subsidised food grains through ration cards are also being brought under the digital mission.

While many government services have been digitised in the past several years, there is no common interface to avail all of these services through one platform.

“Currently, we are operating in silos. Many people are not aware of the benefits. This system will facilitate discovery of eligible people for the benefits and inform them proactively of the schemes for which they qualify,” a senior government official told ET.

The mission aims to provide various benefits to citizens without them needing to separately apply for each one. This would allow citizens to reap the benefits that the government is presenting without the hassles of traditional bureaucracy like automatic renewals and reminders of government-issued documents like passports, driver licenses and others.