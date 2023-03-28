MeitY Startup Hub and Google partner to support 100 Indian startups in Appscale Academy’s class of 2023

As part of the six-month programme, the 100 startups will be trained through a customised curriculum designed to help them drive high-quality apps for a global market.

MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and Google have announced training and development support to 100 Indian early to mid-stage startups as part of Appscale Academy’s Class of 2023.

The goal of the Appscale Academy, as per Google, is to help early to mid-stage Indian startups build high-quality apps and games and help them grow into successful global businesses.

According to Google, the cohort of 100 startups was chosen from over 950 applications following an in-depth selection process that took into account their creative ideas and innovation, product quality, product scalability, and talent diversity. The startups represent a diverse range of creative solutions for India's critical needs, including education, health, social, agriculture, and gaming.

“The cohort’s main sectors span Education, Health, Social, Agriculture, and Gaming. Representing the talent diversity emerging among India’s startup and developer ecosystem, ~50 percent of the cohort comes from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, including Varanasi, Ernakulam, Surat, Dehradun, Allahabad, and many others. Thirty-seven percent of the cohort have a woman founder at the helm,” Google said in a statement.

As part of the six-month programme, the 100 startups will be trained through a customised curriculum designed to help them drive high-quality apps for a global market.

The programme will include sessions on UX design, business model and monetisation strategies, international expansion best practices, and data safety and security practices. The startups will receive access to virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global industry professionals. Select startups will also get an opportunity to pitch to leading venture capitalists.

Jeet Vijay, Chief Executive Officer, MeitY Startup Hub, added, “India stands tall worldwide when it comes to innovation and startups. We are a thriving economy with immense growth opportunities across sectors, including agritech, fintech, health tech, and more. It’s great to see our local innovators capitalize on this opportunity and make a meaningful impact on their businesses. Google did an incredible job of supporting the startups in the first cohort and we look forward to working with them once again."