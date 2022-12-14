MeitY Startup Hub and Google announce the launch of second edition of Appscale Academy

Appscale Academy’s Class of 2022 saw apps across sectors adapt learnings from the programme to improve their UI, UX, security, user base, engagement rates, and ratings.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub and Google announced on Wednesday that they are bringing back the Appscale Academy programme — a growth and development programme to train early to mid-stage startups to build high-quality apps for the world.

Appscale Academy’s Class of 2022 saw apps across sectors adapt learnings from the programme to improve their UI, UX, security, user base, engagement rates, and ratings. One in three apps from the cohort doubled its visitor and install base during the programme.

MeitY Startup Hub and Google said that they are now inviting applications for Appscale Academy’s Class of 2023. This marks the second edition of the Appscale Academy programme. A hundred startups will get selected based on defined criteria by a panel of industry experts, members of MeitY Startup Hub, and Google.

“This year, MeitY Startup Hub and Google are further dialling up their efforts to increase participation from startups beyond metro cities in India. Today, nearly 50 percent of startups in India come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India. Committed to nurturing a diverse app ecosystem by bringing more startups from these cities into the fold, MeitY Startup Hub and Google will be launching a multi-city roadshow aiming to engage over 1,000 startups across emerging hubs like Surat, Indore, Coimbatore, Gangtok, and Jaipur,” a statement from the company read.

Talking about the program, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said, “India is today one of the largest and fastest-growing startup ecosystems in the world. It’s heartening to see the meaningful impact app developers are driving in India and across the world, and it’s critical that we consistently support these startups to turn their creative ideas into scalable businesses. I’m delighted with the results of the first edition of Appscale Academy and look forward to seeing MeitY Startup Hub and Google come together again to fuel the growth of 100 new startups.”

Aditya Swamy, Director, Play Partnerships, Google Play, said, “India is on its way to becoming a global hub for technology. At Google, we see it as a privilege to partner with this ecosystem enabling their growth story. We are excited to continue our deep partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub to help many talented innovators turn their creative ideas into successful app businesses through Appscale Academy.”

The second edition will mark a six-month programme through which startups will be trained on several aspects of building successful apps, including UX design, business model and monetization strategies, international expansion best practices, and data safety and security practices. Startups will have access to virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global industry leaders. Many will also get an opportunity to pitch to leading venture capitalists.