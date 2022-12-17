MeitY extends deadline for public comment on revised draft of data protection bill to Jan 2

According to the ministry, the purpose of this Act is to provide for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeitY) on Saturday extended the last date for public consultation on the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDPB), 2022, to January 2, 2023.

“In response to the requests received from several stakeholders, the Ministry has decided to extend the last date for receipt of comments till 2 nd January 2023,” the Ministry said in a press release.

Last month the Ministry had released the draft of the revised data protection bill. The bill has been titled Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 and was open for public comment till December 17.

The proposed bill comes in place of the Data Protection Bill, which was withdrawn by the government in August this year. The draft proposes to set up a Data Protection Board of India, which will carry on functions as per the provisions of the bill.

According to the ministry, the purpose of this Act is to provide for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said last month that the bill will put an end to misuse of customer data, and violators will face punitive action under the rule. He also clarified that the government will not be able to violate the privacy of citizens under the proposed data protection law as it will get access to personal data only in exceptional circumstances like national security, pandemic and natural disasters.

However, experts have expressed a number of reservations about a range of issues, including age-gating, the consent-led approach taken by the bill, the inadequacy of the legal framework governing international data transfers, the lack of distinction between sensitive and essential personal data, and more.