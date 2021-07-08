Mega discounts, deals, launches during Amazon Prime Day event on July 26-27

E-commerce giant Amazon India on Thursday announced the dates for the much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day 2021. The two-day event will celebrate five years of Amazon Prime in India with discounts and offers on thousands of products across various categories.

The event will start on July 26 at midnight and continue until the end of July 27. Amazon counts 200 million customers in its Prime program that is spread across India and 21 other countries.

Amazon India will not only bring deals to its Prime customers but also support smaller enterprises. The international mega-retailer will be offering special deals to help Prime customers find products from local sellers and manufacturers under programs like Local Shops on Amazon, Launchpad, Saheli, and Karigar.

Also read:

Smaller sellers will begin offering deals of their own in the build-up to Prime Day from July 8, 5:00 pm till July 24, 23:59 pm.

"We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of SMB sellers on Amazon. in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times. We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes," said Amit Agarwal, SVP & country manager, Amazon India.

Amazon India had previously supported SMBs after last year's pandemic-ravaged physical sales. During last year’s Prime Day event, 91,000 sellers saw success with 4,000 SMB sellers earning more than Rs 10 lakhs, and 209 SMB sellers managed to earn sales in crores.

Also read: IKEA enters Bengaluru with eCommerce and mobile shopping app

For Prime Customers, the two-day event will see over 300 new product launches from top-label brands across various categories. Thousands of deals will be available across electronics, fashion items, and everyday essentials. Prime Day will also have deals on Amazon products like the Echo, Fire TV and Kindles devices.