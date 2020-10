Ever since Apple launched new features along with iOS 14, users seem to be enjoying the liberty of customising the home screen setup of their devices. But there's one thing that has caught everyone's attention, which is a designer known as "Traf".

A digital product designer, known online as 'Traf', made $101,528 (over ₹74 lakh) in six days after a tweet showcasing his collection of customised iPhone app icons went viral. pic.twitter.com/tyvgOl2dmM — Techster | News Updates (@beingtechster) October 5, 2020

In his blog titled "Six figures in 6 days", the designer called the title a bit misleading and credited his overnight success to nearly a decade's hard work and perseverance.

Leveraging the opportunity, he packaged the icons and uploaded them on Gumroad and embedded them on a Notion site within two hours.

In his blog Traf mentioned, "The next day, the tweet had hundreds of retweets, thousands of likes, and over 100k impressions. The day after that, almost a million. The next thing I knew, it was everywhere. My icons got published on notable tech sites like Cult of Mac, iMore, AllThingsTech and Gridfiti. I think at this time I was around the $6k mark in sales."

Traf subtly narrated his story of how in 2013 when jailbreaking was considered trendy, he started making $17 by selling iOS icons online. All through the process, he learned the value of creating something and selling it at a reasonable price.