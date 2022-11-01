Meet Sriram Krishnan, the Indian-origin techie who is helping Elon Musk revamp Twitter

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Chennai-born Sriram Krishnan, an investor, technologist, and engineer will 'temporarily' be part of the crack team that will help Musk restructure the microblogging platform

Indian-origin techie Sriram Krishnan is “helping out” Twitter CEO Elon Musk in revamping the microblogging platform. Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk roped in Krishnan, who is a general partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), after firing the top brass, including CEO Parag Agrawal.

Krishnan will “temporarily” be part of the crack team that will help Musk restructure the microblogging platform.

Krishnan took to Twitter to announce the new development and said, “Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people.”

ALSO READ:

He said that he believed Twitter was a “hugely important company and can have a great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen”.

Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/weGwEp8oga— Sriram Krishnan - sriramk.eth (@sriramk) October 30, 2022

In another tweet, Krishna clarified that he is “still very much in my day job” at his present company. “If you’re a crypto founder, you know how to find me!” he added.

Who is Sriram Krishnan?

Krishnan was born in Chennai and is currently a US citizen. The investor, technologist, and engineer currently serves as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz where he invests in early-stage consumer start-ups, his profile on the company website showed.

The ace investor has made 23 investments so far, the latest being Seed Round - Lasso Labs on October 4. Lasso Labs raised $4.2 million through the investments, The Times of India reported.

Krishnan was brought up in Chennai. His father worked in the insurance sector, while his mother was a housemaker. Krishnan met his wife through Yahoo messenger in 2002. Three years later, he moved to Seattle at the age of 21.

ALSO READ:

According to his LinkedIn profile , Krishnan did his BTech In Information Technology from SRM Engineering College, Anna University, from 2001 to 2005.

Krishnan started his career working with Windows Azure at Microsoft.

Prior to joining a16z, Krishnan worked in senior product roles. He also led core product teams at Twitter, including home timeline, onboarding/new user experience, search, and discovery.

Krishnan also led revenue product and monetisation efforts at Snap Inc. He was responsible for various mobile advertisement products at Snap and Meta, including Snap's Direct Response business and the Facebook Audience Network.

In his personal capacity, Krishnan worked as an investor and advisor with many companies such as Notion, Coda, Cameo, SpaceX, CRED, Scale.ai, and Khatabook.

At present, Krishnan is part of the boards of Bitski, Hopin, and Polywork.

How he met Musk?

Krishnan and his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy host a podcast/Youtube channel called “The Good Time Show”. In February 2020, the couple invited Musk to the late-night Clubhouse event. Krishnan had then told the New York Times that Musk agreed to be part of the show following a text message from Krishnan. Several years ago, the tech entrepreneurs met Musk during a private tour of SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne.

ALSO READ :: 76% Indians now prefer UPI as payment mode for online checkouts