Meet Rishi Shiv Prasanna, the eight-year-old Android developer with an IQ of 180

President Droupadi Murmu felicitated 11 children yesterday with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023. Among them was Rishi Shiv Prasanna, the eight-year-old boy genius from Bengaluru. Prassana won the award for developing three apps for the Android app store.

With a verified IQ of 180, Prasanna’s IQ is far higher than the average benchmark of 85-115 and much higher than the benchmark of 130 for highly intelligent individuals. Prasanna has a higher IQ than Albert Einstein, who had an IQ of 160.

Prasanna is one of the youngest members of Mensa International, the oldest and most prestigious high-IQ society in the world. He joined the society at the age of 4 years and 5 months. But his feats aren’t limited to just standardised tests of intelligence. The little boy wonder learned to read at the age of two. By the age of three, when children are just starting to learn the alphabet, Prasanna could talk about the Solar System, the Universe, planets, shapes and numbers.

His interest in space and science expanded to technology and coding. “At the age of 5, I learnt coding, and now I have developed many user-friendly apps. I want to become a scientist who helps protect Mother Earth,” the prodigy said on the BYJU'S Young Genius show in 2021.

Prasanna mastered coding to the point where he became one of the youngest Google-certified Android developers. He published “IQ Test App” for kids, “Countries of the world” and “CHB,” which stands for COVID help for Bangaloreans on the app store when he was six.

By age five, Prasanna had finished the entire Harry Potter series by JK Rowling. An impressive feat considering the seven books span over a million words in total

For Prasanna, reading is an essential exercise. “You can only gain knowledge when you read a lot of books. When you study you get answers to all the questions and there will be no fear in answering any kind of question. If you do not read a book every two hours, then you will be illiterate for the next four hours. I want to be a scientist in the future and wish to contribute to society and the country,” he said during an interaction programme in Mysuru last year.

Reading also functions as a relaxation for the young genius. Apart from reading, he also has an interest in writing. He has authored two books already. Prasanna’s first title ‘Learn Vitamins with Harry Potter’ is a children’s educational book about the importance of vitamins and where to find them in a diet while his second book ‘Elements Of Earth’ talks about the five basic elements on Earth.

Concerned with climate change, Prasanna hopes to become a scientist in the future to help the Earth.