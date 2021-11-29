Meet Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO

Parag Agrawal, who will step into Jack Dorsey’s shoes as chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter, is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

Agrawal, who on Monday said he has “so much excitement for the future, worked in various positions with the micro-blogging giant since 2011, including its first 'Distinguished Software Engineer'.

He currently serves as its chief technical officer (CTO) and is responsible for shaping the company’s Technical Strategy, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence.

Also Read:

The Indian-American did his schooling from Atomic Energy Central School and graduated from IIT Bombay with a Bachelor’s in Computer Science and Engineering. He completed his PhD at Stanford University in the US, where he earned a doctorate in computer science in 2012.

Between 2006 and 2010, Agrawal worked as a researcher at Microsoft, Yahoo! and US telecom major AT&T, before joining Twitter in 2011.

In December 2019, Dorsey had also put Agrawal in charge of Project Bluesky, the firm’s decentralized social networking efforts, until it found a leader. In August 2021, Jay Graber was appointed as the leader of Bluesky.

At Twitter, Agrawal distinguished himself as a software engineer for six years before being appointed the CTO in 2017. He has a net worth of $1.52 million, as per PeopleAI. He will be tasked with meeting Twitter's goal of 315 million monetizable users and doubling its revenue the same year.

One of his key contributions has been leading the company’s efforts in using artificial intelligence to increase the relevance of tweets in users’ timelines.