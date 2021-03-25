Meet Ehraz Ahmed, the white hat hacker who is helping Facebook, Google and Airtel stay secure

In 2006, Ehraz Ahmed was a geeky 10-year-old spending most of time at cyber cafes along with his web developer brother in his hometown of Mysore, Karnataka. Initially, he was occupied with Orkut, the popular social media of the time, but as destiny would have it, he got curious about something else: source codes of internet websites.

What started off as a hobby, is now Ahmed's passion and full-time career choice. "I began to learn about coding on Google and other ways, be it networking or chit-chatting with my brother. My mentor was Google," says Ahmed.

By the age of 14, he had developed a devotion towards computer gaming, but at the same time he was learning entrepreneurship. "I began hosting a game server for the a popular shooting game Counter-Strike," he recalls. As he perfected this skill, he began learning computer hacking. He was obsessed with finding bugs on websites and applications of reputed companies like Facebook, Google and Airtel. In the first year of his engineering, he dropped out of college to make his mark as a programmer and an entrepreneur.

Now, 24-year-old Ahmed is one of the most renowned ethical hackers in India. At an age when his compatriots are finding jobs, he has already assisted reputed Indian companies like Airtel, Truecaller and Justdial protect their users' personal data.

In the process, he has safeguarded data of a whopping 1 billion users across the globe. For his efforts, he is listed on the 50 Security Researcher's Hall of Fame - a title companies award to programmers who discover security flaws in their web applications. He has also fulfilled his dream of being an entrepreneur - he runs a fintech company and a web security firm.

"In 2016, I began Voxy Wealth Management, a fintech company that provides a web platform for financial analysts with research reports and tools to manage their stock portfolios. Next year, I launched my web security firm, Aspirehive, to provide web security to companies," he says. Both of his companies are being recognised in tech circles as new exciting startups.

His biggest achievement, though, is that he did all of this without formal training. "If one is willing to self-learn, he or she can only do it only when they get out of their comfort zone. Aspirants should do a Google search for the topic they are interested in and study from websites like CoursEra & Khan Academy," he advises. He encourages self-learners to amass knowledge from reliable blogs and YouTube videos in the subject they wish to shine in.

Ahmed's journey of learning and self-discovery, however, didn't come without its share of hardships. When he was in his 10th standard, his father suffered a heart attack - an incident which brought financial constraints on his family and changed his perspective towards life. "I now wanted to do something exceptional," he says. He did exactly that when he found security flaws in mobile applications of Airtel, India's leading telecom firm. "The security flaw in Airtel could have allowed hackers to access the user data of over 320 million users. A few months before that, I had also helped Justdial in finding bugs that would have provided hackers a way to log in to any user account. Here the users at risk were 156 million!," he adds. Another company he helped was Truecaller, thus saving 150 million users from online risks.

In pop culture and Hollywood films, computer hacking is portrayed as a task which programmers can do within a matter of minutes. In real life, it is a tiring and intense battle which needs heightened concentration and smart troubleshooting. Another of Ehraz's Achilles Heel in the arduous task is something innocuous: creative blocks. "Sometimes, it gets challenging when you are close to figuring out a security flaw. I'd make it a point to not stress out. When things get intense, I'd generally take a break and come back later," he says.

Ahmed feels the lack of awareness about cybersecurity forces Indian companies and to some extent, the government sector to be reluctant to upgrade their tech ensemble to counter fresh online threats. "Out of a nearly million Indian companies, not all have made a smooth digital transformation. Security audits should be mandatory when they plan to launch their app or websites" he remarks. However, the coronavirus pandemic, he believes, has raised awareness about cyberfrauds among people and corporates alike. "I now see an increase in demand for cybersecurity services everywhere."

However, Ahmed is not happy with the other pandemic fad: teaching coding to children, sometimes even the ones as young as five year olds. "I feel it is a joke! If one is genuinely not interested, he or she won't be able to grasp it. I think they should only start learning coding during or after their high schools," he says.