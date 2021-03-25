  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology

Meet Ehraz Ahmed, the white hat hacker who is helping Facebook, Google and Airtel stay secure

Updated : March 25, 2021 06:21 PM IST

For his efforts, he is listed in 50 Security Researcher's Hall of Fame - a title companies award to programmers who discover security flaws in their web applications.
Ahmed feels the lack of awareness about cybersecurity forces Indian companies and to some extent, the government sector to be reluctant to upgrade their tech ensemble to counter fresh online threats.
Meet Ehraz Ahmed, the white hat hacker who is helping Facebook, Google and Airtel stay secure
Published : March 25, 2021 06:07 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.98 times on Day 2

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.98 times on Day 2

Kumbh duration curtailed to 1 month for first time; pilgrims must show 'negative' COVID test report

Kumbh duration curtailed to 1 month for first time; pilgrims must show 'negative' COVID test report

Expect turnaround in mid-Q1FY22; vaccination drive will revive demand: Atul Auto

Expect turnaround in mid-Q1FY22; vaccination drive will revive demand: Atul Auto

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement