Meet Ehraz Ahmed, the white hat hacker who is helping Facebook, Google and Airtel stay secure Updated : March 25, 2021 06:21 PM IST For his efforts, he is listed in 50 Security Researcher's Hall of Fame - a title companies award to programmers who discover security flaws in their web applications. Ahmed feels the lack of awareness about cybersecurity forces Indian companies and to some extent, the government sector to be reluctant to upgrade their tech ensemble to counter fresh online threats. Published : March 25, 2021 06:07 PM IST