Meesho unveils new brand identity, to turn profitable in a quarter or two

The new colour palette features hues of ‘Jamuni’ and ‘Aam’, which encapsulate the vibrancy and grandeur of India’s diversity. While Jamuni is associated with aspiration, Aam is seen as inviting and welcoming.

E-commerce marketplace Meesho has revealed a new brand identity that the venture believes will reinforce how the e-commerce platform helps its customers make a value-first purchase decision. With this, the company aims to strengthen its positioning as a one-stop horizontal platform that meets the everyday needs of millions of Indian shoppers.

The brand revamp also aims to showcase the e-commerce platform’s inclusivity with a vast collection of value-first products, and how it’s helping consumers across income segments, geographies, languages, genders and age groups realise their shopping aspirations. Landor & Fitch partnered with Meesho on this brand transformation.

However, the logo retains Meesho’s iconic ‘M’, albeit in a more colourful and interconnected avatar — which has been strongly associated with the brand since its inception in 2015.

Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho said, “The brand revamp reflects changes that have happened in the business over the years. Five years ago, Meesho mostly focused on women and fashion but now we have evolved and serve all genders. Today apparel is less than 50 percent of the business and the 18-25 age group is the fastest growing on the platform which was not the case earlier.”

As part of this initiative, Meesho has also leveraged auditory touch points to build an emotional connection with users. Built on the premise of 'all good things arrive with a ting tong', the company’s signature track plays during all legs of the customer journey, from clicking on the e-commerce application to receiving a push notification to placing an order. The sonic identity will also be launched in eight languages (Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia) for a more authentic experience.

“We are thrilled to introduce our revamped brand identity, which symbolises our transformation into a genuinely inclusive and egalitarian e-commerce platform. The new colour palette and sonic identity will add a powerful new dimension to our brand identity, a critical component of how people recognise Meesho today and in the future. We believe there is an enormous opportunity for mass adoption of e-commerce in India, and the next wave of growth will come from making it pertinent for all shoppers. With this brand revamp, Meesho will progress further on its journey to become the go-to e-commerce platform for the next billion consumers in India,” said Vidit.

Over the last eight years, Meesho has built a simple and easy-to-use e-commerce platform that’s helped millions of users and sellers come online. In 2023, as the marketplace continues to scale, this brand refresh Vidit says, will help the company retain its current identity while more accurately reflecting its recent growth and scale.

With 140 million annual transacting users, 1.1 million sellers and ~100 million active product listings across 30 categories, Meesho now further aims to fuel the discoverability of a wide assortment of products for both urban and Bharat consumers.