Meesho unveils new brand identity, to turn profitable in a quarter or two

E-commerce marketplace Meesho has revealed a new brand identity that the venture believes will reinforce how the e-commerce platform helps its customers make a value-first purchase decision. With this, the company aims to strengthen its positioning as a one-stop horizontal platform that meets the everyday needs of millions of Indian shoppers.

The brand revamp also aims to showcase the e-commerce platform’s inclusivity with a vast collection of value-first products, and how it’s helping consumers across income segments, geographies, languages, genders and age groups realise their shopping aspirations. Landor & Fitch partnered with Meesho on this brand transformation.

The new colour palette features hues of ‘Jamuni’ and ‘Aam’, which encapsulate the vibrancy and grandeur of India’s diversity. While Jamuni is associated with aspiration, Aam is seen as inviting and welcoming.