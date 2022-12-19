Hometechnology news

Medtech company Xplore Lifestyle launches another respiratory training device at Rs 11,990

Medtech company Xplore Lifestyle launches another respiratory training device at Rs 11,990

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 6:18:35 PM IST (Published)

The device is said to provide adjustable resistance levels, which can enable athletes to train in a flexible manner depending on their original breathing style and capacity, and help them keep track of historical data.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

IST3 Min(s) Read

Besides Messi and Mbappe, these names deserve a shout out for their FIFA World Cup 2022 performance

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

IST3 Min(s) Read

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

medtech

Previous Article

Facebook parent Meta warned by European Union of breaking antitrust laws

Next Article

Google for India: Sundar Pichai speaks on India's need for a balanced and open internet