Medtech company Xplore Lifestyle launches another respiratory training device at Rs 11,990

Xplore Lifestyle, a medtech solutions provider, has launched Airofit ACTIVE — a lighter version of its predecessor Airofit PRO — at Rs 11,990.
“The device can help athletes and sportspersons of all kinds of sports, whether it is individual sports that require specific individualised training and practice, or team sports which may require a combination of general and individualised training,” the company said in a statement.
The device is said to provide adjustable resistance levels, which can enable athletes to train in a flexible manner depending on their original breathing style and capacity, and help them keep track of historical data. The device can also help athletes in non-sporting spheres and promote overall well-being alleviating stress, improving the quality of sleep and boosting the immune system.
“For a high-performing athlete requiring high energy for his muscles, the energy produced by regularly breathed oxygen is not enough. So the device prepares the athlete’s muscles to get used to and work in an oxygen-deprived environment thereby developing a prolonged ability to perform at high intensities for longer periods. In other words, while improving respiratory strength as well as increasing accessible lung capacity, it also boosts his anaerobic threshold. Moreover, the stimulation of the vagus nerve which allows one to achieve better relaxation helps athletes recover better between sports events, again critical to their overall performance, said Pankaj Balwani, the founder & CEO of Xplore Lifestyle.
“Using the device regularly helps people de-stress themselves, sleep better and improve immunity. The device has even proved to have helped patients in managing a range of respiratory and lung-related conditions including asthma, COPD and long-Covid symptoms. So far, it has been very satisfying that Airofit PRO has been actively utilized worldwide by more than 45 thousand athletes and lay people with many including world-level athletes and Olympians vouching for the device. I am certain that we would achieve the same success with Airofit ACTIVE,” added Balwani.
