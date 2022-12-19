English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Hometechnology Newsmedtech company xplore lifestyle launches another respiratory training device at rs 11990 15456681.htm

Medtech company Xplore Lifestyle launches another respiratory training device at Rs 11,990

Medtech company Xplore Lifestyle launches another respiratory training device at Rs 11,990

Medtech company Xplore Lifestyle launches another respiratory training device at Rs 11,990
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 6:18:35 PM IST (Published)

The device is said to provide adjustable resistance levels, which can enable athletes to train in a flexible manner depending on their original breathing style and capacity, and help them keep track of historical data.

Xplore Lifestyle, a medtech solutions provider, has launched Airofit ACTIVE — a lighter version of its predecessor Airofit PRO — at Rs 11,990.

Recommended Articles

View All
Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

IST3 Min(s) Read

Besides Messi and Mbappe, these names deserve a shout out for their FIFA World Cup 2022 performance

Besides Messi and Mbappe, these names deserve a shout out for their FIFA World Cup 2022 performance

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

Explained: What is the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

IST3 Min(s) Read

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read


“The device can help athletes and sportspersons of all kinds of sports, whether it is individual sports that require specific individualised training and practice, or team sports which may require a combination of general and individualised training,” the company said in a statement.
The device is said to provide adjustable resistance levels, which can enable athletes to train in a flexible manner depending on their original breathing style and capacity, and help them keep track of historical data. The device can also help athletes in non-sporting spheres and promote overall well-being alleviating stress, improving the quality of sleep and boosting the immune system.
Also Read: Ericsson India announces expansion of 5G tech production in Pune
“For a high-performing athlete requiring high energy for his muscles, the energy produced by regularly breathed oxygen is not enough. So the device prepares the athlete’s muscles to get used to and work in an oxygen-deprived environment thereby developing a prolonged ability to perform at high intensities for longer periods. In other words, while improving respiratory strength as well as increasing accessible lung capacity, it also boosts his anaerobic threshold. Moreover, the stimulation of the vagus nerve which allows one to achieve better relaxation helps athletes recover better between sports events, again critical to their overall performance, said Pankaj Balwani, the founder & CEO of Xplore Lifestyle.
“Using the device regularly helps people de-stress themselves, sleep better and improve immunity. The device has even proved to have helped patients in managing a range of respiratory and lung-related conditions including asthma, COPD and long-Covid symptoms. So far, it has been very satisfying that Airofit PRO has been actively utilized worldwide by more than 45 thousand athletes and lay people with many including world-level athletes and Olympians vouching for the device. I am certain that we would achieve the same success with Airofit ACTIVE,” added Balwani. 
Also Read: Online gaming, where winning depends on certain outcome, to attract 28% GST: CBIC
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

medtech

Previous Article

Facebook parent Meta warned by European Union of breaking antitrust laws

Next Article

Google for India: Sundar Pichai speaks on India's need for a balanced and open internet