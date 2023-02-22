Medical-grade smartwatch CardiacSense receives approval from CDSCO India and US-FDA

With approval from India, CardiacSense is now available in over 40 countries, including the USA, all European countries, Australia, New Zealand, and many other South American countries.

Xplore Health, a provider of medtech solutions, has received approval from the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), an Indian regulatory authority under the Health Ministry of India, for its medical watch, CardiacSense. The approval comes ahead of the product's commercial launch in collaboration with Israeli Medtech company CardiacSense Ltd.

CardiacSense has already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is the only medical watch to demonstrate accuracies higher than FDA-set thresholds, making it one of the only approved medical watches, the company claimed in a press release. With its approval from CDSCO, CardiacSense will be available in the Indian market as well.

Pankaj Balwani, Founder and CEO of Xplore Health, emphasised the importance of knowing one's cardiac health at an early level, especially given the surge in heart ailment-related deaths in India and around the world.

He said that the CardiacSense is designed to continuously monitor vital signs, and when a notification is raised for increased or decreased heart rates or arrhythmias, the watch prompts the user to take an ECG and share it instantly with a doctor for immediate advice.

"This timely advice from doctors can make a huge difference in getting the right and timely treatments and avoiding unnecessary hospitalization or delays that lead to life-threatening events. CardiacSense is one such device that will enable doctors and hospitals to monitor patients 24/7 who have recently undergone major surgeries or those suffering from chronic heart disease or organ failure," he added.

According to the company, CardiacSense's advanced vital signs monitoring solutions make patient monitoring for doctors and hospitals very effective, especially for patients who have been discharged from the hospital. The medical watch's most prominent feature is its capability to conduct live ECG even remotely, which will be launched in India soon.

CardiacSense Medical Watch is also available for sale on easy EMI and through various other schemes so that it is easily accessible to everyone.