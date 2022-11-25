Media Dialogues In 2022 |Decoding ONDC for marketers

ONDC - Open Network Digital Commerce is the government's ambitious plan to democratize e-commerce. It's expected to give buyers access across private online shopping platforms, lower the barriers to entry for sellers and boost online retail that has less than 8 percent penetration today in India.

Users in Bengaluru are beta testing ONDC and Delhi is slated to get it next. Ahead of that we have some exclusive details of how marketers are reacting to ONDC and how inclined they are to join it and what kind of opportunities they can get from this.

To discuss this and more, CNBC-TV18’s Anuradha Sengupta, spoke to Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe; Lalatendu Das, CEO, Performics India; and Arvind Gupta, Co-founder & Head, Digital India Foundation and Borad Member, ONDC.

Read Here: NowFloats to offer ONDC integration through its app for retail businesses

Gupta said, “It is very important to see ONDC because the number that is - 8 percent only transact online, buy something online and that is the number we want to change. So it's in the right lifecycle that we are introducing the ONDC platform to the nation.”

Acharya said, “If you look at the overall volumes that are being done in terms of e-tail sales that was about at 48 billion in 2020. We should close it at 70-75 billion in this year, as part some of the reports that suggest that. But still a long way to go.”

Watch video for more.

Also Read: Meesho joins ONDC to help connect buyers with hyperlocal sellers