Maxima announces new smartwatch for Rs 1,999 exclusively on Amazon

The watch has several sports modes, with inbuilt games, Heart Rate/Blood Oxygen/sleep monitoring features and can be connected to any smartphone using the Maxima SmartFit app. It comes in three elegant colours – black, rose gold black, and grey.

Watchmaker Maxima, on Tuesday, announced that it has introduced a new smartwatch called Max Pro Hero. The latest addition to Maxima’s smartwatch collections will be exclusively available on Amazon for Rs 1,999.

According to Maxima, Max Pro Hero will come with Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistance, allowing users to answer, make and reject calls from the watch. The AI voice assistant is likely to come with features like music control, weather update, camera access, etc.

On the launch, Saurabh Srivastava, Director & Head, Amazon Fashion India said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Max Pro Hero Smartwatch on Amazon Fashion and continue our long-standing relationship with Maxima. Our mission is to meet the needs of not just our fashion-forward and tech-savvy customers but also fitness enthusiasts. With the growing demand for fashionable, elegant and feature-led smartwatches, Max Pro Hero with its industry-leading HD display will make it a statement accessory and an ideal gifting option. Amazon India remains committed to providing consumers with a diverse range of options, convenience, and value."

“Our massive customer acceptance has been the result of our commitment towards maintaining a high production standard. In line with its legacy of manufacturing high-quality advanced wristwatches, we are now introducing the new Max Pro Hero, which will be available exclusively on Amazon Fashion and will be an ideal choice for elegant smartwatch users,” said Purewal, Managing Partner, Maxima.

Max Pro Hero has a 1.83-inch HD screen with 600 nits brightness and over 100 watch faces. The company also added that the watch has features like social media notifications, water intake alert, alarm, stopwatch timer, menstrual or period trackers, DND/power saver, etc.