Finance Mastercard to soon allow cardholders to transact in cryptocurrencies, firm to permit only ‘stablecoins’ on its network Updated : February 11, 2021 11:51 AM IST Mastercard on Wednesday said that it will allow cardholders to transact in certain cryptocurrencies. With this announcement, the financial services firm becomes the newest organization to embrace digital currency. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply