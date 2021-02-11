Mastercard to soon allow cardholders to transact in cryptocurrencies, firm to permit only ‘stablecoins’ on its network

Mastercard on Wednesday said that it will allow cardholders to transact in certain cryptocurrencies. With this announcement, the financial services firm becomes the newest organization to embrace digital currency.

In a blog post, the company said that many users on the Mastercard network have used their cards to buy crypto assets. This has been seen all the more during Bitcoin’s recent surge.

“We are preparing right now for the future of crypto and payments, announcing that this year Mastercard will start supporting select cryptocurrencies directly on our network,” stated Raj Dhamodharan, executive vice-president of digital asset and blockchain products and partnerships, in the blogpost.

The company also added that this is in no way a recommendation for Mastercard holders to start using cryptocurrencies.

“We are here to enable customers, merchants and businesses to move digital value – traditional or crypto – however, they want. It should be your choice, it’s your money,” stated the blogpost.

However, the company will not support “all of today’s cryptocurrencies” on its network. They will only bring “stablecoins” into their network.

Last year, the company partnered with two of the biggest cryptocurrency firms — Wirex and BitPay — “to create crypto cards that allow people to transact using their cryptocurrencies”. This year, Mastercard has teamed up with LVL, an up-and-coming cryptocurrency exchange.

However, cryptocurrencies will not move through the Mastercard network. The partners will convert the cryptocurrencies into traditional currencies, “then transmit them through to the Mastercard network”.

“Our change to supporting digital assets directly will allow many more merchants to accept crypto — an ability that’s currently limited by proprietary methods unique to each digital asset,” read the blogpost.